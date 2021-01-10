Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds across Virginia in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries suffered in a clash with rioters in D.C. last week.
The flags are to be lowered by sunrise Monday and remain at half-staff until sunset.
🚨 #NOW - Procession about to start for fallen Officer Brian Sicknick . @DCPoliceDept @CapitolPolice line the streets surrounding U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/XvQixbsHv7— Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) January 10, 2021
Sicknick, 42, of Springfield, died Thursday night after "physically engaging with protestors," the day before on Capitol Hill, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. After the clash, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed.
While it's still unclear exactly how Sicknick died, the U.S. Attorney's Office has launched a federal homicide investigation into his death.
Sicknick joined the United States Capitol Police in July of 2008 and on his most recent assignment he served on the First Responders Unit. He was a military veteran who served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.