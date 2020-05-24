On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed he planned to announce a statewide mask policy after the Memorial Day holiday. On Saturday, he was filmed in Virginia Beach, maskless and surrounded by people.
Northam on Sunday acknowledged he should have carried a mask with him, "in case he ended up in a crowd," the Washington Post reported.
Social media flamed Northam after photos and video appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of people surrounding the governor, appearing not to social distance and not wearing masks.
On Friday, Northam said his administration was working through a statewide policy requiring masks.
"... We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask. We also want to talk about how we enforce that,” he said.
Northam noted any rules would be for all of Virginia.
“Wearing a mask could literally save someone else’s life,” he said. “Face coverings are an important part of the next steps, and we’ll have more to say on that next week.”
Northam, a physician, has also urged social distancing, specifically to stay at least six feet apart from others in public."
