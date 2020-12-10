Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a statewide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. as Virginia continues to battle soaring COVID-19 numbers.
The curfew, which goes into effect Monday at midnight, excludes commuting to and from work and other essential travel.
In addition to the modified "stay-at-home order,” Northam has ordered also stricter mask rules, promised stepped up enforcement and lowered the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people. The new orders remain in effect until Jan. 31.
"If you are indoors and around other people you need to wear a mask," Northam said. "If you're outdoors and can't stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask. If you're at work, wear a mask."
Northam's orders don't address local schools and their back-to-classroom plans. "Local leaders know what’s right for their community," he said. It does, however, restrict school sports, with fewer players and spectators allowed at games.
The orders come as Virginia is seeing an average of 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day, and an 80 percent spike in hospitalizations over the last four weeks.
"Case numbers have been rising for weeks," Northam said. "They’re now at record high levels. They’re higher now than they ever have been."
Other pandemic restrictions already in place include the statewide mask mandate, also tightened last month to include children between the ages of 5 and 9. Previously the mandate requiring masks to be worn indoors in public places applied to children ages 10 and up. There is also a limit on the on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, brewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. In addition, all such establishments must close by midnight.
Northam joins North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in ordering a curfew as an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The CDC said 2,566 Americans died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
What a incredible virus. It is able to tell time, and maneuver around it if need be. Wow!
SARS-CoV-2, and its many strains, dont always lead to "Covid-19,20,21..." in an individual.
The medical establishment lies, when theres natural remedies/buffers etc. for viruses that have been available for thousands of years. They wont talk about those, they make it so we are 1,000% reliant on their eugenics tactics and protocols instead.
Sic Semper Tyrannis...
You don't seem to realize that sars-cov-2 is covid-19. Please don't believe in magic natural remedies for this.
"You don't seem to realize that sars-cov-2 is covid-19."
Im just gonna spare myself the energy on that one and plead the 5th, if im even still allowed to do that...Someone else can take you up on that statement.
But for your second sentence, I dont believe in any "magic natural remedies," but I do believe in peer-reviewed scientific literature that involves anti-virals in the form of an herb, which is comprised of organic chemicals. I do believe in UVB sun ray exposure (time of year is also integral) for the effect it has on the body for the production of Vitamin D to enhance the immune system.
Now is there one specific herb that we know if that has been scientifically proven to Combat this very specific hybrid virus? Not to my knowledge, but there are plenty of anti-viral herbs to consider. As a matter of fact, simply squeezing an organic lemon into fresh water and consuming that provides a multitude of benefits for health, and is even able to alkalize cells to diminish a virus from replicating in its early stages.
Have ya heard any of our experts bring up Lemons? Of course not! Whens the last time a doctor prescribed a nice fresh lemon?!
[lol]
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
-Isaac Asimov
Thanks for the demonstration there Cletus.
Id recommend maybe spending more time out in the forest to clear your mind a bit!
[innocent]
Really Hawkeye10 you need to get your tinfoil hat patched, or the Black UN Helicopters will take you away to those FEMA reeducation camps near Austin Tx.
Well if ya would have provided some Reconnaissance for me...
Oh thats right, you took the state-sponsored vaccine...
Well at-least your social credit score went up!
[beam]
Well done Mr. Governor, stay the course and ignore the naysayers...the Trumpsters!
One marxist speaking to another...or the vicarious marxist in your case.
[pirate]
Che Guevara was for killing gays you homophobe
Guy's just not that bright .... let's do something moderately visible, moderately irritating, and minimally effective. Offend everyone, benefit almost no one. It's sad but it makes one long for decisive leadership of Terry McAuliffe, LOL.
