The Gemini 3 Group, a Stafford County-based government contractor, has launched an initiative to distribute “GOT THE SHOT” wristbands for community members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
G3G has partnered with and donated over 10,000 of the wristbands to Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare in an effort to spread awareness of the vaccine and help shed any stigma associated with this important public health endeavor..
The wristbands are also a fun way for people to share news of their vaccinations on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites, the company said in a news release.
“We are all in this together, and these wristbands symbolize that mantra,” said G3G President and CEO Linda Blakemore. “As they become more and more prevalent, we believe these bands will create community pride and encourage others to get vaccinated so that we can return to a sense of normalcy.”
For other organizations wishing to receive more information about ordering the wristbands, visit https://covid19.gemini3group.com or email G3G at covid19@gemini3group.com.
The Gemini 3 Group, Inc. is an SBA 8(a)-certified and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) founded in 2008. The company provides program management, logistics, financial and budgetary management, administrative, business consulting, information technology and SharePoint development, systems engineering, inventory and asset management, and historical consulting support to Department of Defense (DoD) clients.
