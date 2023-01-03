Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed."
InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22 after Fairfax County Public Schools acknowledged a problem when a parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
National Merit awards are for students who score among the top roughly 50,000 students in the nation on the PSAT. Of those 50,000 recipients, only about 16,000 are considered semi-finalists who can go on to compete for scholarships through the program. The other roughly 34,000 are considered “Commended Students” as their scores were not high enough to qualify as semi-finalists. Still, many college admissions sites recommend listing the commendation on college applications.
“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin said in a statement.
The parent alleges the school failed to properly notify students and their parents of the commendations, though semifinalists were notified by the school and featured in a list published each September by Fairfax County Public Schools. As one of 18 governor’s schools in Virginia, Thomas Jefferson accepts high school students from Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William Counties, as well as the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, but is operated by Fairfax County Public Schools.
“Parents and students deserve answers and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act,” the governor's statement said.
The greatest disinfectant to corruption and political mismanagement is sunlight. Let's all see how racism is back with a vengeance in Fairfax County. How hard-working Asian American children are sidelined for the woke agenda.
What a woke statement!
