Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday afternoon declared a state of emergency to help Virginia deal with a growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, the state reported 17 cases, with one more in Loudoun and two more in Fairfax, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Northam, a physician, has canceled all large events and conferences in Virginia for the next 30 days.
The announcement follows public school, college, university and entertainment venue closures across the state in the last few days.
What is the Virginia death toll from Coronavirus? On average, almost 3 people die from traffic accidents every day in Virginia, and dozens more are injured. Since Klansman Northum is declaring Coronavirus an emergency with no deaths reported, why wouldn't he also declare an emergency for traffic deaths as well?
