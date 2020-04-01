The former Exxon/Mobil campus in Fairfax is one of three sites the state has identified for alternative care facilities if hospitals become overcrowded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
The campus is owned by Inova Health System and is across Gallows Road from Inova Fairfax Hospital.
The other two sites, selected from 41 that were evaluated, are the Hampton Convention Center and an unidentified location in the Richmond area, Northam said during a news conference in Richmond. The state has been planning the sites in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He said more details about the alternative care sites will be announced Friday.
As of Wednesday, over 200 Virginia residents were hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus, and 35 had died. Of those in hospitals, 145 are in intensive care units and 108 are on ventilators. Nearly 1,500 Virginians have tested positive for the virus.
Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Daniel Carey, said the three locations for alternative sites were selected based on where the virus is spreading most rapidly and that additional locations across the state will be evaluated over the next few weeks.
Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino told the county board of supervisors on Tuesday that another stage of alternative sites could include the National Conference Center near Leesburg, the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly and a site on George Mason University's Fairfax campus.
Northam noted that his stay-at-home order, issued Monday, is in place until June 10, longer than similar orders in many other states. He said he did that because he believes in planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
“I want Virginians to be realistic in their expectations,” Northam said. “You need to know the truth. No sugar-coating. I know this is hard. People are isolated. You’re worried…. I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul. We’re talking months, not weeks.”
Although the state continues to work to develop more precise models of the spread of the virus, Northam said expectations are that the peak will occur between late April and late May.
“We are at the beginning of this virus, and that is why it is so important for Virginians to stay home,” he added. “I know this is difficult and many sacrifices are being made. But the sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner we can return to normal.”
On other topics addressed during the news conference Wednesday, Northam and other state officials said:
- The state has received a third shipment of personal protective equipment such as face shields, masks and gloves from the national stockpile but needs much more. “We need as much as we can get,” Northam said.
- Despite stay-at-home and social-distancing orders, the state is still planning to hold local elections in May and congressional primaries in June, Northam said. “I consider elections to be a fundamental democratic event and voting to be an essential right,” he added. Among other alternatives, the state will work to encourage voting by mail. “Elections are vitally important, and we will ensure that they are held.”
- The state has doubled the number of tests it can process every day and has more than 2,000 tests in house.
(1) comment
Dear Governor Northam,
On Wednesday, March 25th, you issued a second Public Health Emergency Order which directs all hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries or procedures, but the press release clarifies that the Order does not apply to “THE FULL SUITE OF FAMILY PLANNING SERVICES AND PROCEDURES”. That means abortions are explicitly not included in the stop order. HYPOCRISY.
Abortion facilities are using up valuable PPE (personal protective equipment) every time an abortion is performed.
Virginia’s doctors and nurses and other hospital staff need every one of these things if we are going to be prepared for outbreaks of more cases of Covid-19. Gov. Northam, I call you to task for allowing abortion facilities to remain in operation at this time. Elective abortions are not essential health care at any time, certainly not now!
I am shocked that you would allow valuable resources for the safety of every Virginian to continue to be used by abortion mega-money-makers still doing their DEADLY business while hospitals are desperately trying to SAVE LIVES!
