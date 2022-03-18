Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings in memory of a Covington police officer killed in a Monday shooting.
The governor's order order is in effect from sunrise to sunset Saturday.
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was one of three people shot in what started as a domestic incident at a gas station. Ogilvie was called to the scene and confronted by a gunman who had just shot someone inside the store. Gunfire ensued and both were killed.
Such a shame, a hero like Caleb killed by the culture of violence in Republican-led states.
