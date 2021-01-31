Educator Vaccinations 71.jpg

Stephanie McQuillan, a 1st grade teacher at Tyler Elementary in Gainsville, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Saturday. 

Nearly 1,250 Prince William County Public Schools employees received COVID-19 vaccines Saturday at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, with another 1,250 vaccines scheduled today.

The mass vaccination event drew a visit from Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife.

“We needed to thank everybody here,” Northam said at the event. “Novant [UVA] Health Systems is here and made this work today. We’re going to keep working on this to ensure that all Virginians have the opportunity get vaccinated by at least early to mid-summer."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam visit with a teacher during an educator mass vaccination at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Northam said this is the first step in reopening schools across the commonwealth.

School Board Chair Babur Lateef called it the state's first vaccine clinic exclusively for school staff, and plans are in the works to keep the events going.

“We’ve got to finish out the rest of the month and knock out more of these clinics,” Lateef said. “You’ll see some at the Kelly Building in the eastern part of the county, and at Potomac Middle School. We want to get all our teachers vaccinated so we can get schools open.” 

He said the school system is also working with Prince William County Health District to “get the rest of our community vaccinated.”

"Once we do that, we’ll have herd immunity, and it’ll be safer for everyone,” Lateef said.

From left: Ann Wheeler, chair, Prince William County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Babur Lateef, chairman at-large, Prince William County Public Schools; and  Gov. Ralph Northam; addressing the press at an educator mass vaccination at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Northam said he wanted to see children back in schools in a safe and responsible manner.

School superintendent Steve Walts estimated about 3,200 of the school division’s nearly 12,000 employees would have received first doses by the end of the weekend.

School staff vaccinations were scheduled to begin last week but Inova Fairfax Hospital announced on Jan. 22 that it was canceling all appointments for first doses due to a supply shortage.

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for use at a mass vaccination of Prince William County educators at Unity Reed High School, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Instead, school board members and county supervisors worked to find faster solutions. Novant Health UVA is now administering the vaccines with another 1,800 doses scheduled for Feb. 6, and second rounds planned for Feb. 21 to Feb. 28.

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with reporters during an educator mass vaccination at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. This was the largest mass vaccination of educators to date, in Virginia, according Babur Lateef, chairman, Prince William County Public Schools.

“We certainly want our children back in schools. I’ve spoken to a number of teachers here today, and they want our children back," Northam said. "It’s been a very tough year for our children and their families. One of those steps to move forward is to make sure we do it safely and responsibly, and it’s important to have our teachers vaccinated."

