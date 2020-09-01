Five students at the Prince William County's Governor’s School @ Innovation Park participating in a national STEM competition were given a weighty task: Create a new process for the International Space Station.
The students, Samyak Thapa, Anish Pothireddy, Ashish Pothireddy, Vishnu Lakshmanan, and Santiago Campos-Merida, took their inspiration for the competition sponsored by NASA and Texas Instruments from the current pandemic. The team developed a module that could sanitize the air and surfaces with UV light.
On Monday, the team learned they had advanced to the final phase of the competition, making the students one of the top 10 teams in the nation.
Now, a public vote determines who wins the top five positions and the local students need your vote.
You can cast your vote HERE. Participants may vote once for each video, validated by IP address and cookies.
The top five winner all received a fully sponsored trip to NASA headquarters in Houston, with additional awards for the top three and grand prize teams.
