Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.