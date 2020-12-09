GPW Health Center, a federally-qualified community health center, is holding free, drive-up saliva COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 10, starting at 10 a.m. at the Prince William stadium complex.
The center has 500 test kits available for anyone, established or new patients. To be tested you have be ages 5 and older and have a valid ID. It can be a country-issued passport or any government issued ID.
Testing will be conducted in the parking lot at 7 County Complex Court in Woodbridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and results can take from four to five days.
Find out more on the center's Facebook page.
