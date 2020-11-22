Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas wants a full heart.
The congregation earlier this month installed a huge wooden heart with weatherproof ribbons available for folks to come by and pray as they tie the ribbon on.
One visitor to the heart said they got a bit teary, the church said on its Facebook page. "It was so good to 'put' that prayer somewhere," they said.
Grace United Methodist Church is at 9750 Wellington Road. The handcrafted six-foot wooden heart sits near the pedestrian path facing Wellington Road and is open to the community.
Everyone is invited to select a colored ribbon from one or more of the prayer themes, tie it to the heart and recite a prayer. Prayer themes from the heart include gratitude and thanksgiving; teachers, students and families; mental health; first responders and others.
(0) comments
