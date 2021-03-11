Paula Lewis has been battling persistent flooding for years.
She gave an emotional firsthand account at last week’s Board of County Supervisors meeting of suffering through ongoing problems in the Montclair neighborhood that have plagued her home, leading to health problems and property damage.
To help out, the board unanimously approved establishment of a stormwater management grant fund after a public hearing.
In December, the board set aside $200,000 for the fund. It will allow private property owners to access money to address ongoing flooding issues on developed land that does not have a county easement for stormwater treatment.
The county pursued the program because of ongoing flooding from the Montclair Country Club that affects homes along Sheffield Drive and Camelot Court.
Residents in those areas have experienced home and yard flooding since 2009 from a deteriorated stormwater pipe across the first hole and driving range of the golf course, according to county staff. The pipe was built in the early 1970s, and staff said the deterioration blocks the free flow of stormwater through it. Even when it’s not raining, standing water can reach 6 to 7 feet deep.
“I have nothing left,” Lewis said before leaving the meeting in tears. “If I cannot convince you today to do for my community, for my family, you are going to go in circles. Put another month, maybe two months, because it is not affecting you.”
County staff said Montclair has already submitted an application for funding that is under review.
Property owners seeking to access the grants must provide 20% of the total cost for projects. The program will be managed by the Public Works Department, which will review properties and present a recommendation to the board for approval.
The program will prioritize “residential properties with serious, repeated in-house flooding issues where no dedicated county easement exists,” the ordinance says. County staff said the funds can be used only for ongoing and serious problems, not typical drainage issues or “wet yards.”
Lewis was among several neighbors who said the flooding has affected their properties. Lewis said her house has flooded more than nine times over the past three years, with water reaching 4 feet.
“I’ve been through hell,” she added. “I’m begging you. Work the details later. I have no time.”
