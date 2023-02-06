The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has received a grant to continue work on shoreline restoration and flood mitigation projects at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The Department of Defense has hosted its Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge for 12 years with the intent of dedicating funds to advance project outcomes through large-scale innovation and conservation.
This year, 17 proposals were submitted for evaluation, and 13 were selected for funding. Among the 13 recipients was the Northern Virginia commission for its proposal to resolve flooding and erosion issues at Quantico. The collaborative project could improve the resilience of the base along with the stream and shoreline habitats of the installation’s boundary.
The commission will receive $286,000 toward completing design solutions for the erosion and flooding issues.
According to the Defense Department the program “facilitates long-term, collaborative partnerships that improve resilience, preserve important habitats and natural resources, and promote sustainable land uses near installations and ranges.”
The regional commission said it is working with Prince William County, the Virginia Institute for Marine Sciences and contractor AECOM to find infrastructure solutions to the flooding at Fuller Gate and shoreline erosion at the Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico.
“The grant allows us to move forward to get to the design to be able then to apply for funds from the federal government to then complete the design and start the project,” said Robert Lazaro Jr., executive director of the commission. “It’s a multi-step process.”
The commission plans to begin its design analysis this spring and apply for Defense Community Infrastructure Program funding in October.
(0) comments
