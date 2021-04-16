The Greater Washington Partnership has created an Inclusive Growth Strategy Council that will be led by Sheila Johnson, founder of Salamander Hotels & Resorts in Middleburg and Jason Wright, president of the Washington Football Team.
The council will bring together 34 business leaders from across the region who will work together to make the Capital Region a national model for advancing equitable economic solutions, according to a news release Friday from the partnership.
The council will focus on three major initiatives:
- Create an actionable set of regional solutions and actions through a blueprint for inclusive growth that supports regional business, government, and community leaders in making the region the most inclusive economy in the nation within 10 years.
- Define critical issues and identify communities that lack access to opportunity by creating a new regional economic indicators dashboard.
- Drive collaboration among regional organizations to align initiatives and deploy resources toward critical inclusive growth challenges.
Johnson is a well-known entrepreneur in sports, entertainment and hospitality, as well as a philanthropist.
"Together, we can make progress in dismantling systemic injustices and laying the groundwork to create the most inclusive and economically competitive region in the country," Johnson said. “The hospitality industry has been especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating issues of inclusion and equity. Our region needs to chart a comprehensive course that prioritizes inclusivity and equity in order to recover and reach our full potential."
Before his role with the Washington Football Team, Wright led McKinsey & Co.’s global inclusion strategy and co-founded the Black Economic Institute, a research entity that analyzes the racial wealth gap.
Wright said the racial wealth gap is driven by a disparity in the deployment of capital. "Access to opportunities to this capital remains one of our most pressing challenges," he added. "The work of the Strategy Council is more important now than ever. In consultation with stakeholders from all sectors, we can collectively define an inclusive growth strategy that creates a shared vision for our region."
Regional employers that will support the work include AstraZeneca, the Baltimore Ravens, Bank of America, Exelon, Gensler, The Harbor Bank of Maryland, Howard University, Salamander Hotels & Resorts, and the Washington Football Team.
At the outset of the Council’s work, support will be provided by Deloitte, McKinsey & Co. and EY.
The partnership is a civic alliance of CEOs in the region, from Baltimore to Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.