Donning forest green caps and gowns, hundreds of students celebrated their graduation from Northern Virginia Community College Monday.
During two ceremonies at George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena, the graduates took in words of encouragement from administrators, educators and keynote speaker Dr. Melissa Lucas, a 2015 NOVA graduate now working as postdoctoral associate at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.
“The path to success is not linear,” Lucas said. “It has its twists and its turns, and at times it may feel like you’re taking one step forward and two steps back.”
But NOVA was instrumental in helping Lucas see through her goals.
“For me, to this day, going to NOVA was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I really can’t say it enough,” she said.
Lucas said attending NOVA – which has seven locations across the region and served nearly 50,000 students in 2021-2022 – saved her a “huge amount of educational debt and expenses,” and she was able to smoothly transfer credits to Virginia Commonwealth University.
“In the end, because of NOVA, I finished my bachelor's degree only two and a half years after high school graduation,” she said to an applause. “ … I learned so much while I was here.”
Lucas urged graduates to take risks and “step out of their comfort zone.” She was adamant hard work and dedication always pays off.
“The road to success is never easy,” she said, adding it’s imperative to never lose sight of your values.
“Embrace your individuality,” Lucas said.
It’s this unwavering dedication that led Lucas to fight for justice and equity and to serve “as a voice for the underrepresented,” she said.
“As a Latina, I know what it’s like to face stereotypes and expectations that make you feel like you don’t belong. But I also know that our differences are what make us strong, are what make us unique,” Lucas said, “and it is for the very reason – because of my own experiences and what I know to be the experiences of so many others from backgrounds like my own – that I have dedicated my career to the fight for equity. ‘Luchando por’ – fighting for – brown is beautiful. Because diversity is beautiful.”
Before her current post at Yale, Lucas earned her doctorate from the University of Virginia's School of Education and Human Development. She secured her bachelor's in psychology and sociology from Virginia Commonwealth University and associate’s in social science from NOVA.
Education “opens doors,” she told the crowd.
“Learning and education … provide us with new insights and empower us to make a difference in this world,” Lucas said. “Your NOVA education has provided you with a strong foundation. But it is only the beginning. Keep learning, keep growing, and never stop pursuing your dreams.”
The featured speaker was greeted with numerous cheers throughout her remarks.
Also taking the podium during the roughly 90-minute ceremonies were Richmond Hill, provost for NOVA’s Woodbridge campus; Dr. Eun-Woo Chang, vice president and NOVA chief academic officer; and Amanda Wilder, a counselor, Pathway Connection.
Dr. Anne M. Kress, NOVA president, spoke just before the students approached the stage.
The horizon is limitless, Kress told the crowd.
“What a wonderful day this is. This is incredible. On behalf of all of us at NOVA, I congratulate you, our amazing, inspiring, ‘boldly NOVA’ Nighthawk graduates. You’re now alums,” Kress said. “ … You’re here today because you have shown the grit that becomes greatness.”
