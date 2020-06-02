Prince William County police have closed Sudley Road in the area of Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas tonight as a group of protestors headed toward Interstate 66.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use caution and follow police direction.
Tonight's demonstration follow four straight days of protests in the Manassas area in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
