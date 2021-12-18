“Oh Captain! My Captain!”
It’s the title and repeated line of Walt Whitman’s poem. It’s also a pivotal scene in the favorite film of many English teachers about teaching with passion and gusto.
I always imagined myself as a female Mr. Keating, albeit a bi-racial small Asian version with tattoos and a gold butterfly nose ring. As an imperfect teacher and human, I’ve crafted stories and weaved history together on demand for classrooms of 30-plus, stayed until 10 p.m. to run concession stands with butter-stained paper popcorn bags and sat in hallways with students to cry with them over their frustration with school, their confrontation with death in the midst of COVID-19 and gun violence, and their deep grief of loved ones, sometimes their own children, passing into eternity.
At the end of “Dead Poets Society,” Keating, played by the immortal Robin Williams, leaves the school. He makes it abundantly clear that it’s not the students – they didn’t do anything wrong, they were loved and brilliant – but rather it is the system that saw students and teachers as numbers, necessary martyrs for society.
The best example we can set for students, loved ones and society is our lives. I have a deep urgency to show the students how to take care of their mental health, something in this COVID-era that everyone is screaming about and the government is throwing money toward but no one is showing. Words without action are just complaints.
I cannot continue to have panic attacks when I park in the school lot, on the way to unnecessary meetings, and after the last student has gone home, vomiting in the school trash cans and trying to calm myself so I can drive home to my family, a shell of the vibrancy I used to exude.
Mere weeks after I finished intensive chemotherapy for stage IV ovarian cancer five years ago, I went back into the classroom bald and still sick, popping my wrists back into place during lessons on British literature because my body was not yet healed.
I was forced to go back because of an absent paycheck due to illness and the bureaucracy that prevented me from using any of my over 100 hours of sick leave, but I was incredibly moved by my students, their genuine empathy and our laughs in the classroom, which helped me heal more than any medication cocktail could. In all of the infinite futures which could have come from the moment I stepped into the classroom 9½ years ago, the students have always been the effervescent source of purpose. They still are.
It’s with immense grief that I resigned from teaching. effective this month. I’ve dry-heaved with students about my departure and made sure to let them know, through our tear-stained masks, that I loved them all dearly. I hit the lights and shut the heavy door of my trailer #8 classroom on Friday, Dec. 10, at 3:20 p.m., leaving one hand on the door and the other poorly muffling the violent sobs as 10 past and present students stood next to my car.
I must show them with my life how to take care of themselves. I’m still here; I will be transitioning from a teacher to a community member who has a deep passion for teen-agers. I hope that after mental health treatment, including more intensive therapy and healing, and education reform that one day I will step back into the classroom.
People speak to you in the manner in which you allow them, and this includes their silence. School systems, your silence speaks tremendous volumes, and you may no longer speak to me like this.
For every teacher stepping out of our heart work, I leave you with this:
O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,
The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,
The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,
While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;
But O heart! heart! heart!
O the bleeding drops of red,
Where on the deck my Captain lies,
Fallen cold and dead.
O Captain! my Captain! rise up and hear the bells;
Rise up – for you the flag is flung – for you the bugle trills,
For you bouquets and ribbon’d wreaths – for you the shores a-crowding,
For you they call, the swaying mass, their eager faces turning;
Here Captain! Dear father!
This arm beneath your head!
It is some dream that on the deck,
You’ve fallen cold and dead.
My Captain does not answer, his lips are pale and still,
My father does not feel my arm, he has no pulse nor will,
The ship is anchor’d safe and sound, its voyage closed and done,
From fearful trip the victor ship comes in with object won;
Exult O shores, and ring O bells!
But I with mournful tread,
Walk the deck my Captain lies,
Fallen cold and dead.
– Walt Whitman
Until last week, Kristinna Abalos taught 11th-grade English, creative writing and journalism at C.D. Hylton High School in Prince William County.
(2) comments
We discuss PWCS in a Facebook group called Our Schools PWCS. We discussed the print version of this article yesterday. Now that it is available online, I will post this to the Our Schools PWCS group. Thank you for speaking up!
I am sorry to see you go Ms Abalos. But, I must admit I did not fully grasp the reason. You complain about too many meetings, something most of can relate to (but wouldn't leave a job over), and to not being able to use all your sick leave, which you don't explain. I don't know whether to feel sorry for you and march down to the next school board meeting in righteous anger, or to think you are whiner. I hope you are fully recovered from your cancer.
