The youngest and final suspect who police say was part of a random 2018 killing of a Woodbridge man by the MS-13 street gang is scheduled to enter a plea in the case.
Kevin Elenison Avalos Diaz, 20, was scheduled for a three-day bench trial in Prince William County Circuit Court starting Monday, but online records show he will now enter a plea on March 18.
Diaz was arrested when he was 17 in 2018 along with Erick Contreras Gonzalez, 26, of Manassas; and Denis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, 22, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; and Manuel Enrique Robles Lopez, 22, of Manassas. Police have said the four men are part of the MS-13 street gang.
The quartet are charged in the slaying of Santos Aquimidis Sorto Amaya, 25, of Woodbridge, who police say was abducted, shot multiple times, put in the trunk of his own car and then the vehicle was set on fire.
Diaz faces charges of murder, abduction, lynching deemed murder, conspiracy to commit murder, concealing a body, arson, carjacking and six counts of criminal gang participation.
He will enter a plea on the murder charge on March 18. He is now scheduled for a status hearing on all the other charges on March 19.
According to police and court documents, Amaya was abducted around 4:15 p.m. in front of his home on March 13, 2018, and driven to a second location where he was shot multiple times. Police say he was placed in the trunk of his own car and, two days later, the vehicle was set ablaze in Veterans Park before 7 a.m.
Amaya was reported missing by family members March 14 after he left home the previous day and never made it to work. His body had to be identified through DNA analysis.
FOX5 and WUSA9 reported in 2018 that police were calling the attack completely random and Amaya had no connection to MS-13.
Family members told the stations that Amaya immigrated to the country from El Salvador to work in construction for his uncle. Police told the stations that the fact Amaya was from El Salvador and MS-13 is a Salvadoran gang is a coincidence.
Diaz was initially charged in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His case was certified to a grand jury in February 2019.
Alvares pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gang participation in September 2019 and received a 20-year sentence.
Gonzales is scheduled to plead guilty to murder and receiving a stolen firearm on April 22.
Court documents do not reveal how prosecutors are alleging that each man participated in the crime.
Lopez was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact and will face a trial on March 15.
(1) comment
AWOLJoe’s super spreader border policy and illegals First policy will only lure more of this human $hit into the nation!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.