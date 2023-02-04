Three homes and three parked cars were hit by gunfire early Saturday in Woodbridge.
Police were called to investigate shots fired in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place about 5:50 a.m. Multiple gunshots were fired, with one homeowner discovering their house was struck.
Officers canvased the neighborhood and found two other homes and three unoccupied vehicles also damaged by gunfire, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers made contact at the homes, and located the vehicle owners, no injuries were reported. They did find several shell casings in front of one house.
A witness reported seeing a Black male wearing all dark-colored clothing flee on foot towards Richmond Hwy shortly after the gunshots were heard.
A police K-9 searched the area for any possible suspects involved in the shooting, no one was located.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
