Police say a suspect is in custody in a Wednesday morning shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a Metro worker dead and three others wounded.
NBC Washington reported that the gunman began shooting people about 9:20 a.m., "seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station."
The station reported passengers tackled the shooter on a Metro train and he was in custody.
Trains on the Silver, Blue and Orange lines were impacted by the police investigation, with shuttles along all three lines.
