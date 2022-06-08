Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at the Apple Federal Credit Union in the Potomac Festival Shopping Center near Potomac Mills mall.
The robber brandished a firearm and took money before fleeing the bank at 14229 Potomac Mills Road, police said. No injuries were reported.
The robber was black and about 5 feet 10 with a thin build. He wore a red hat and red hooded sweatshirt.
Expect heavy police presence in the area.
(1) comment
Doesn't this dummy know it is illegal to use a firearm in the commission of a felony?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.