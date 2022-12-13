Del. Elizabeth Guzman is mounting a primary challenge to state Sen. Jeremy McPike in 2023.
Guzman announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 29th Senate District on Tuesday.
“I’ve taken up the fight for our democratic values in the House and I’m ready to do it in the Senate,” she said.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 40 seats in the state Senate will be up for election in 2023 under newly-drawn districts. Republicans gained a slim 52-48 majority in the House in 2021 while Democrats have held a narrow 21-19 majority in the Senate since 2020.
Guzman was first elected to the 31st District seat in the House of Delegates in 2017, ousting eight-term Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter. She was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.
Redistricting placed Guzman and Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, in a new 24th House District. Guzman said if she ran against Torian, it would have meant the county lost the representation of one person of color in the General Assembly.
“I truly believe the Black and brown communities need to find our collective power by working together,” she said.
The redrawn 29th Senate District includes southwestern and southeastern Prince William County, including Dale City, Montclair, the towns of Dumfries and Quantico and northern Stafford County. It includes all precincts that were in the old 31st House District.
About 89% of the district’s roughly 154,000 voters are in Prince William County, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
“I believe that I represent not just the faces but the values of this district,” Guzman said.
Guzman did not criticize McPike in announcing her candidacy, instead highlighting measures she supported or championed while in the House.
Guzman said many of the progressive bills that pass the House of Delegates are “watered down” in the Senate. She said Democrats need more “fighters” and “bold leaders” in the chamber.
Guzman wants to support expanded paid sick leave, criminal justice reform and protecting abortion rights. She said Democrats should have passed an assault weapons ban and the right to an abortion into law when they controlled the House, Senate and governor’s mansion.
While Democrats could secure the General Assembly, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin would still be in office. Guzman said it would be important to pass progressive measures, even if they are vetoed by Youngkin.
“If the governor kills those bills, that will be an opportunity for us to show why a Republican shouldn’t be hired for that office,” she said.
McPike was first elected in 2015 to a four-year term and was unopposed in the 2019 general election.
McPike didn’t have any direct comment on Guzman’s candidacy on Monday and said he was focused on fighting the Youngkin administration’s “attacks on our schools” and “attempts to whitewash our history.”
McPike touted his work with expanding Medicaid, implementing the Marcus Alert mental health system, increasing funding for schools and improving drinking water standards.
McPike called himself “one of the most progressive” and “most effective” legislators in the General Assembly.
“I’m proud to run on my record,” he said.
Democrats have not announced how they will select a nominee for the district. No other candidates had announced a campaign as of Tuesday morning.
