Del. Elizabeth Guzman (31st) conceded Saturday in her primary challenge against State Sen. Jeremy McPike in the 29th district.
With all mail-in ballots counted, the incumbent McPike had a 53-vote lead with 6,320 votes on Saturday afternoon, giving him 50.21% of the ballots cast in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 29th District state Senate seat.
Guzman's 49.79% put the race within the .5% margin for Guzman to pursue a state-funded recount, but on Saturday she declined, asking instead that her more than 6,000 voters turn their support to McPike in November's general election. A source told InsideNova that there were several provisional ballots still to be counted in Stafford County, but that the number was too small to make a significant difference in the margin.
"Fighting for working families and our progressive values in the House of Delegates has been the honor of my life, and I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I am grateful for the more than 6,000 people who voted for me, and I ask them to back Senator McPike in November," Guzman said in a statement released by her campaign. "Thank you to everyone who believed in our campaign."
McPike comes away the winner in one of the most-watched and closest primary races in the commonwealth. The two well-known incumbents were put in the same state senate district by 2021's redistricting, and Guzman decided to pursue McPike's seat in the upper chamber after flirting with a run for lieutenant governor in that year.
The election-night vote count was too close for either candidate to declare victory, and mail-in ballots had until Friday to make it to the Prince William County elections office.
“It’s a fair process, good for democracy to make sure everyone’s got a fair chance of everything, so we’ll certainly follow that process and see where it goes,” McPike told InsideNoVa on Tuesday, after the election night vote count was complete. “This is a close race, it’s fascinating to see. We’ve talked to so many communities and neighbors and friends to get out the vote, so we’re going to pursue this aggressively as a campaign and make sure that every vote is counted, recognized and acknowledged.”
McPike did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
He'll now move on to a general election campaign for his third term in the state senate, but as of Saturday, it was still unclear who his opponent would be. As of Saturday afternoon, Republican Nikki Rattray Baldwin had only a 2-vote lead over Maria Martin in that side's primary race, though Baldwin had garnered just 2,605 votes. McPike will be considered a heavy favorite over either of the Republican candidates in the increasingly blue-leaning district.
The new 29th is almost entirely located within Prince William County, stretching from Lake Manassas, south around the Manassas city limits, over to Dale City, Montclair and Dumfries. It also includes a small portion of Stafford County, down to Garrisonville and Aquia.
In her three terms in the House of Delegates, Guzman built a reputation as one of the most progressive members in the General Assembly. She gained notoriety in 2019 for a seven-minute floor speech slamming Republicans in the state house for blocking passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. In 2020, her “three-year campaign” to change charging guidelines culminated when then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed her bill raising the age at which children are automatically tried as adults for certain felony charges from 14 to 16.
A native of Peru, Guzman was also the chief patron of the 2020 bill reversing the commonwealth’s decades-old ban on public sector collective bargaining.
"Thank you to my supporters, staff and volunteers. Thank you to my husband, Carlos, my mother, and my four children for all you have sacrificed so that I could fight for a more inclusive Virginia," she said in Saturday's statement. "I am proud to have been the voice of the voiceless in Richmond. Remember, Sí, Se Puede.
