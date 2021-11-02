Del. Elizabeth Guzman fended off a strong challenge Tuesday to win re-election to her third term representing the 31st District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
With all but provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to be counted, Guzman had 55.8% of the vote, defeating Republican Ben Baldwin by about 4,200 votes. Vote counts are unofficial until certified by the state, and absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday can still be counted as long as they are received by Friday.
The district includes portions of southeastern Prince William County, including Montclair and Independent Hill, plus parts of northern and eastern Fauquier County.
Guzman was first elected to the seat in 2017, ousting eight-term Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter to become one of the first Latinas elected to the General Assembly. She was re-elected in 2019 with 53% of the vote.
Guzman initially was part of the crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, but dropped out before the June primary to focus on re-election to her House seat. She had three primary challengers, but came out on top with 53.7% of the vote.
Guzman vastly outraised Baldwin, raking in more than $1 million through the end of September to his roughly $233,000.
Guzman is an immigrant from Peru and joined Del. Hala Ayala of Woodbridge in 2017 as the first two Latinx women elected to the House. She is a social worker who oversees the operations budget for the city of Alexandria’s Department of Adult Services, which serves adults with substance use disorders and seniors facing food insecurity.
Baldwin grew up in Centreville and is a graduate of Virginia Tech who has lived in Woodbridge since 2015. He left active-duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2016 and works as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch.
Among key issues in the race is Virginia's designation as a right-to-work state, which means membership in a union cannot be a condition of employment.
Baldwin said that repealing right-to-work “would force every employee to join a union against their will.” Guzman said that eliminating the law would allow employees to have a seat at the table.
The candidates also took differing views on tackling traffic, with Baldwin supporting telework options through tax deductions and credits. Guzman favored more investment in public transportation and has backed an ongoing study of expanding Metro service to Prince William.
On education, Baldwin supported school choice, which essentially allows parents to select the school for their child and then direct their share of tax funding to that institution. Guzman has supported full funding of schools.
