Del. Elizabeth Guzman, a Dale City resident who represents Prince William and Fauquier counties, formally announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor Monday.
Guzman, a Democrat, had previously said she was exploring a run for the state's second highest office next year. She joins a crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, including another Prince William delegate, Hala Ayala of the 51st District. In addition, Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said last month he is considering running, and Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax NAACP, is expected to announce his campaign shortly.
Guzman would be the first woman and the first Latinx person to serve as Virginia's lieutenant governor. She was first elected to the General Assembly in 2017, defeating longtime Republican Scott Lingamfelter, and was re-elected in 2019.
Virginia's lieutenant governor serves as president of the state Senate and is second in line to the governor.
“I’m running for lieutenant governor because the Senate needs more progressive voices,” Guzman said in a statement released by her campaign. She cited her background as an immigrant who came to the United States as a single mother at age 25. "Virginia is ranked #1 for business but last for workers, and the Senate needs a fighter for workers so that everyone – no matter who you are or where you’re from – can find their American Dream.”
Guzman is a social worker and public administrator with two master’s degrees and a 17-year career in human services. She is a union member and division chief for the city of Alexandria's Center for Adult Services, where she oversees a $20 million budget for a 200-person staff. She is a former employee of Fairfax County Public Schools and the Fairfax County Office for Children. She has also worked to prevent child abuse as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA).
Guzman was the co-chair of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign in Virginia and now serves on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s National Latino Leadership Council.
Guzman and her husband, Carlos, have been Virginia residents for over two decades. They live in Dale City with her mother and the couple’s four children.
Guzman's campaign said her endorsements include Democratic Dels. Alfonso Lopez, Paul Krizek and Ibraheem Samirah; Koran Saines, vice chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors; Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Victor Angry, and Prince William School Board members Diane Raulston and Adele Jackson.
Current lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, also a Democrat, is running for governor next year. Democrats will select their 2021 nominees in the spring.
(2) comments
After watching the insane support democrats have provided to rioters, looters and general lawlessness, no one should vote for them. They support Antifa and want to fundamentally change the Constitution. Vote Republican.
Can we stop being forced to accept this ridiculous term "Latinx"? In my entire life, and I'm Latino, I've never heard someone prefer this term or have objections to other terms. Our entire Spanish language is gendered, respect it and stop bringing your issues to our culture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.