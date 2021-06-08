Del. Elizabeth Guzman held off three challengers Tuesday to win the Democratic nod to run for re-election for the 31st District House of Delegates seat.
Guzman, who was also running for lieutenant governor before dropping out of that race in April, had 53.7% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Finishing second was Rod Hall, a transportation policy advisor and community leader who won the endorsement of several General Assembly leaders, including Del. Luke Torian and state Sen. Scott Surovell. Hall had 35.6% of the vote, about 1,000 fewer votes than Guzman.
Rounding out the field were Idris O’Connor and Kara Pitek with 6% and 4.6%, respectively.
"I feel great," Guzman said in an interview with InsideNoVa Tuesday evening. "We worked hard all day long. I wouldn’t be here right now without the support of my staff and my volunteers and of course the residents of the 31st District who came out to vote."
If re-elected in the fall, Guzman said her priorities will be continued expansion of paid sick leave and pushing for collective bargaining for state employees.
"We have to be the leaders on fighting for working families in Virginia," she added.
Guzman will face Republican Ben Baldwin in the November general election. The district consists of portions of southeastern Prince William, including Montclair and Independent Hill, plus portions of northern and eastern Fauquier County.
Guzman, one of only five Hispanics in the General Assembly, ousted long-time Republican incumbent Scott Lingamfelter for the seat in 2017, then won re-election in 2019.
Guzman and Hall far out-raised the other two candidates in the primary, race according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Through the end of May, Guzman had raised about $346,000, although some of that was from her lieutenant governor campaign, while Hall had raised about $213,000. Pitek raised about $55,000 and O’Connor about $19,000.
