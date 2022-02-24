Former Manassas Mayor Harry J. “Hal” Parrish II received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual business awards ceremony Thursday evening.

The award, named in memory of the state senator who passed away in January 2017, recognizes individuals for their service to the business community.

Previous Colgan Award Recipients 2016: Rex Parr 2017: Carlos Castro 2018: J. Manley Garber 2019: Kathleen Seefeldt 2020: Martin Nohe 2021: David Brickley

Also at the awards ceremony, held at the Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville, the chamber recognized winners in 10 other categories. The top excellence in business prize went to Chantilly Air Jet Center in the category for businesses with 11 or more employees, and the top small business award was presented to Transaction Expert.

Parrish, a second-generation public servant who was born in Manassas, was first elected to City Council in 1996. He went on to be chosen by the council as vice-mayor in 1999 and was elected mayor in 2008. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2016 before deciding to retire before the 2020 election.

He attended the original Baldwin Elementary School, Marsteller Middle School and the old Osbourn High School. Parrish then graduated from the University of Virginia and followed the family tradition of military service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Manassas to help run the family business, Manassas Ice and Fuel.

During his time on council and as mayor, Parrish advocated for and spearheaded a number of community projects, including:

The replacement of Baldwin Elementary School shortly after the Great Recession.

The transformation of Old Town Manassas into a thriving dining and shopping destination.

The development and expansion of the Micron Inc. microchip plant.

Development of Manassas Airport.

The city’s partnership with Prince William County and George Mason University to build the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Freedom Aquatic Center.

Parrish was selected for the honor from among five finalists.

* * *

Chantilly Air Jet Center, winner of the Excellence in Business Award for large companies, provides aircraft management, charter, maintenance and fixed-base operator services at the Manassas Regional Airport. The Manassas center opened last year.

The facility and services provide aircraft owners and clients the ability to fly worldwide and maintain their assets. The company was founded in 1990 and has 47 employees.

* * *

Transaction Expert, winner of the Excellence in Small Business Award, was founded by Michael Whitlock in 2014.

The company, which now has three employees, consults with other businesses and implements solutions such as secured credit card processing, point-of-sale, website design and e-commerce. In 2021, Transaction Expert provided restaurants with their own online ordering and delivery solution so they didn’t have to use third parties and pay 15%-30% commissions. There are no credit card fees and restaurants keep the customer information.

* * *

Winners in other categories were: