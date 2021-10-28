As Election Day nears, even candidates are taking advantage of early voting in Virginia.
Democratic Del. Hala Ayala cast her ballot for Tuesday’s election at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Woodbridge Office on Thursday afternoon.
“This is so exciting,” she said while filling out her ballot.
Ayala, who is running for lieutenant governor, is seeking to be the first woman and first woman of color elected to the position. She would also be only the second person from Prince William County to hold statewide office, with the last being U.S. Sen. William Grayson in 1789.
In Virginia, the lieutenant governor serves as the president of the state Senate, casting the deciding vote in the case of a tie. Ayala said current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has cast a tie-breaking vote 52 times since taking office in 2018.
Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the General Assembly and served one term in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004.
A poll released Wednesday by Christopher Newport University showed Ayala with 49% of the vote, Sears with 48% and 3% of voters undecided.
Prior to her vote, Ayala held a short press conference to give closing thoughts on the race and promote other campaigns on the ballot.
“What a crazy campaign this has been,” she said.
Ayala will be joined at the top of the ticket by former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second nonconsecutive term in office. McAuliffe is facing Republican Glenn Youngkin and Princess Blanding of the Liberation party.
Also at the top of the ticket is Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third term in office and is facing Republican Del. Jason Miyares.
Ayala, Herring and McAuliffe rallied with President Joe Biden in Arlington on Tuesday. The following day, former President Donald Trump issued a vague press release telling Arlington he would “see you soon,” but Youngkin’s campaign has not announced any events with Trump.
Early voting ends Saturday.
