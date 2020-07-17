About half of students and teachers in Loudoun County Public Schools are opting for distance learning for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, according to preliminary data released Friday by the school system.
Loudoun is offering students the option of distance learning or a hybrid model in which they would attend in-person classes two days a week with distance learning on other days, and teachers and teacher assistants were also asked to specify their preferences. Students had to make their choices by Wednesday morning, and the school system said it will now use the data to develop schedules for the fall.
The school system emphasized it is still verifying the results, so the numbers could change.
About 89% of the school system's 82,847 registered students made a selection during the process, and 50.55% of the total number of students, or 41,880, chose the all-distance learning option. About 38.5%, or 31,890, chose the hybrid option. Students who did not make a selection will be assigned to the hybrid option.
The county provided a breakdown by school level, and a slightly higher percentage of rising high school students chose the hybrid option than did elementary and middle school students. Among high schoolers, 45% chose the hybrid option, vs. only 42% who chose distance learning. Among both elementary and middle school students, about 35% chose hybrid and 55% chose distance.
Parents of about 9,000 students with disabilities were evenly split, with 41% choosing hybrid and 42% choosing distance. The remainder made no selection. And among parents of 14,427 English-language learners, distance was preferred by 44.7%, compared to 32.4% choosing hybrid.
Among Loudoun's 6,836 teachers, 54% indicated a preference for the hybrid option and 46% would prefer to teach remotely in the fall. The 995 teacher assistants leaned more toward the hybrid model, at 61%, with 39% preferring a remote option.
The school system provided a complete breakdown of results by school for both students and teachers, which is included in the document below.
(2) comments
Great the rest can go back full time, 5 days a week!
The rest are not full time, they are in a hybrid plan two days a week three days online.
