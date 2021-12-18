Deputies are seeking a Hamburglar evidently suffering from a serious Big Mac attack. The fraud caused a Grimace for his victim.
On December 17th at 7:04 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to the McDonalds at 190 Garrisonville Road for a fraud call. The victim reported five separate orders totaling $107.91 were fraudulently made on his credit card through DoorDash delivery. The victim was unable to provide any suspect information.
The investigation revealed the suspect made five identical orders for seven Big Macs. The suspect may have realized the fraud was detected, as he never came to pick up the two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun meals.
The victim has frozen his credit card as the investigation continues. Thanks to the quick detection by the victim a Mac Tonight for the suspect was prevented.
Consumers are reminded to monitor their credit cards, bank accounts and credit reports for fraudulent charges and attempts to open fraudulent accounts.
