A Sunday morning fire at Leesburg Executive Airport damaged at least nine planes, town officials said.
Crews were called to the airport about 2 a.m. Sunday, after a Leesburg police officer spotted the fire while on routine patrol, the town said in a news release.
Loudoun County fire and rescue responded and quickly extinguished the blaze in the B T-hangar on the north end of the airfield.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the airport is open for business.
