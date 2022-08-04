A rapidly-expanding chicken chain is on its way to Manassas.
A new Hangry Joe’s franchise is set to open on Liberia Avenue.
“A hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist,” Hangry Joe’s currently has seven locations in Virginia and five others around the country.
According to a press release from the Manassas Economic Development Authority, the new location at 9740 Liberia Ave. will open “later this summer” in the former Strofi storefront.
Started in part by one of the Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt founders, Derek Cha, the franchise chain serves sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, and various sides – all at varying spice levels.
“Manassas is a great foodie city,” Cha said, according to the press release. “We’re excited to bring a unique take on chicken sandwiches to a city with a lot of growth and a diverse, delicious food scene.”
