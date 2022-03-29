Fairfax County police say the body of Kingstowne resident Hannah Choi has been found, and her family is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend.
Choi, 35, was last seen March 5 at her home in the 5300 block of Jesmond Street. Friends arrived at the house the next day, but got no answer at the door. After Choi missed several appointments and could not be reached, her friends contacted police out of concern.
Officers searched her house and found everything appeared to be in order except for missing bedding from the bedroom, police said in a news release.
Through interviews with friends and family, detectives discovered Choi spent "significant time" on March 5 with her live-in ex-boyfriend, Joel Mosso Merino, 27, the release said.
On March 6, detectives identified a vehicle they believed Merino was driving the night Choi disappeared. On March 7, the car was found in D.C., and a search found "evidence to suggest Ms. Choi was harmed prior to her disappearance," the release said.
Police then obtained warrants charging Merino with second-degree murder and the disposal of a body, but learned he fled the state, the release said.
Based on search warrants, detectives learned "Merino spent significant time" in the park the night of Choi's disappearance. On March 14, Fairfax police with help from fire and rescue, George Mason University Police, U.S. Park Police and Mason-Dixon Search Dogs, searched more than 800 acres near the park but did not find Choi, the release said.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office in Charles County, Md., notified Fairfax police about the discovery of a body near Piscataway Park. Over the weekend, the state medical examiner's office positively identified the remains as Choi, the release said.
On Monday, Fairfax County police announced a $40,000 reward from Choi's family and community supporters for information that leads to Merino's arrest.
According to the release, detectives learned that prior to the murder, Merino planned to fly to Los Angeles on March 8. Detectives were waiting for him at the airport, but he never arrived. They learned Merino traveled to Georgia instead, police said.
Anyone with information about Merino’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web or the Fairfax County police app.
