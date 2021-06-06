A suspect was arrested Saturday after a disturbance over a Happy Meal at a McDonald's, and two separate firearm brandishing incidents in the nearby area.
At 9:57 a.m., Deputy T.M. Givler responded to the Aquia McDonald's at 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway for a threats call. Employees on scene reported a DoorDash driver was unhappy that Happy Meals cannot be ordered from the breakfast menu. The driver became agitated and, before leaving in a white Toyota sedan, commented that he would return to the store and execute everyone, the sheriff's office reports.
Deputies were working to identify the suspect when a brandishing call was dispatched at Stafford Marketplace. The victim reported the driver of a white Toyota Yaris pointed a handgun at her and her passengers while passing through the merge area at Garrisonville Road and I-95.
As Deputy B.W. Gildea was canvassing the area for the suspect, he was approached by another brandishing victim. This victim relayed he was parked at Panera Bread when the suspect drove into the lot in a white Toyota sedan. Without any known provocation, the suspect raised a black handgun, racked the slide and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then lowered the gun and drove away. The victim reported he recognized the suspect as a DoorDash driver, but did not know his name.
As the search for the suspect continued, the Aquia McDonald's called to report the irate DoorDash driver had returned. Deputy S.M. Eastman arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident. It was learned the suspect had used abusive and threatening language toward a customer during this visit.
The suspect was identified as James Springer, 36, of Stafford, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were able to connect him to both brandishing calls and the threat toward staff at McDonald's. A black BB gun was seized from the suspect vehicle. The suspect incorrectly believed recent decriminalization efforts made it legal to point BB guns at people.
Springer was charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language and four counts of brandishing, the sheriff's office said. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Pretty low bail for brandishing a firearm (4 counts)...Also, why no charge for communicating a threat....I wonder why[whistling]
Winner, winner, McChicken dinner.
A lot of people around here need to switch to decaf.
