Harris Teeter stores this week began limiting the number of customers in stores to 50 percent of building code capacity.
The move is aimed at promoting more social distancing, the company said in a news release.
Store associates will monitor the number of customers to ensure the capacity limit is maintained.
The capacity limit is in addition to measures Harris Teeter has already established to promote physical distancing, including the installation of plexiglass protective shields at check stands, customer service and pharmacy counters, floor decals at checkout and signage throughout the store.
