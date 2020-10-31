Haunts of Prince William: Read the legends, visit the sites, learn the history

Decades ago, when the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre still tried criminals and resolved civil disputes, a trial was held for an enslaved woman named Agnes.
Agnes allegedly stabbed her master, Gerard Mason, to death with a kitchen knife or an ax after he made advances toward her and held her baby over a pot of boiling oil. Although the case could have been seen as one of self-defense, Agnes was charged with murder and hung anyway.
While this story may seem typical for its time period, there is one detail that is odd: Agnes, at the time of her hanging, was said to be pregnant, even though it was illegal to sentence a pregnant woman to death in Virginia.
There are conflicting stories as to why she was still hung, with some saying nothing came of the pregnancy after many months, and others saying a doctor said she was not pregnant after she was initially declared so. Nevertheless, Agnes was hung, and her ghost is said to haunt the Brentsville Courthouse and jail to this day.
Agnes’ story, however, can be found outside of the jail and courthouse. “Haunted Prince William County,” a new book from local historian and author Andrew L. Mills, collects all the known ghost stories of the county and places them in one volume.
Along with the ghost stories, Mills writes about funeral and religious customs, abandoned houses, and the fact that fewer of the county’s ghost stories are being remembered.
“There’s a memory of all these stories that’s disappearing,” Mills said, “Folks who did know a lot of the legends of Prince William County have passed away, and nobody wrote it down, so what records we do have are becoming harder to obtain.”
Even with the obstacles, Mills managed to compile a book detailing the spookiest of stories and legends from both sides of the county, and, better yet, most of the sites can be visited.
On the western side of the county is the Manassas Battlefield, where thousands of soldiers were killed in two Civil War battles, leaving their ghosts to relive their final moments, according to Mills.
“With so many people having been killed or injured on that site, there seems to be quite a bit of activity when it comes to ghosts, namely soldiers who had passed away,” he added. “They’re seemingly reliving those final moments of being there in the physical world, and from a spiritual point of view they’re just still somewhat there.”
On the eastern side of the county is the Rippon Lodge Historic Site, one of the oldest remaining houses in Prince William, having been built in 1747. According to Mills, in 1911 the Manassas Journal reported that the layout for Route 1 had to be diverted from the house to prevent ghostly spirits from traveling onto the main road.
“[The Rippon Lodge ghost story] is rather unique considering that it is probably one of the earlier stories of ghosts to come out of Prince William County,” Mills said.
The stories and sites of “Haunted Prince William County,” however, are far from just spooky tales to tell on cold Halloween nights. They are the county’s history.
“The most important thing about this book is that it sheds light on a whole new area of history within the county’s borders,” Mills said.
