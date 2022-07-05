Haymarket’s new budget will limit, if not altogether eliminate, increases in town real estate taxes for homeowners.
During a June 21 special meeting, the Town Council approved a $2.96 million budget for fiscal 2023, which began July 1.
The spending plan aims to keep the town’s real estate tax bill level for the average homeowner.
Most area residents have seen the value of their property jump under Prince William County’s annual reassessment. Countywide, residential residential real estate increased in value by an average of 11.5% in 2021, the fastest pace since 2005. Commercial real estate values increased an average of 13%.
Because of increased assessments, local governments would have to reduce their real estate tax rates to avoid an effective tax increase.
Haymarket’s spending plan called for equalizing the town’s real estate tax rate, which is charged on top of the county’s levy, by reducing it from 12.9 cents per $100 of assessed value to 11.7 cents. The equalized rate is that which keeps the average homeowner’s tax bill steady after assessments are factored in.
At the June 21 meeting, the council voted 4-3 to reduce the rate further to 11.5 cents per $100 of value.
Mayor Ken Luersen cast the tiebreaking vote with council members Tracy Lynn Pater, Joseph Pasanello and Bob Weir. Council members Chris Morris, Mary Ramirez and Marchant Schneider voted against the change, mainly because it was proposed late in the budget process.
While the reduced rate will broadly keep bills steady for most homeowners, it does not guarantee that bills won’t be higher for some who might have seen a substantial increase in their assessment.
Town Treasurer Roberto Gonzalez said assessments on single-family homes rose by an average of 16% and townhouses rose by 14%. Under the 11.7-cent proposal, yearly taxes on the average single-family home would have risen by $31 instead of $96. On the townhouses, it would have risen $25 instead of $46.
The council subsequently made minor adjustments throughout the budget to cover the roughly $7,000 less in revenue expected from the new real estate tax rate.
Although the Board of County Supervisors recently approved a reduction in the county’s real estate tax rate from $1.115 to $1.03 per $100 of assessed value, the average residential tax bill from the county is expected to increase $172 on a home valued at $469,842.
The Haymarket budget includes a 4.75% salary increase for town employees and has funding for a full-time town manager, although the position currently sits vacant.
The budget will see the first full year of its 7% transient occupancy tax revenue from the recently completed Hilton Garden Inn hotel, which is estimated to generate $210,000.
As part of an agreement with the hotel, the town returns a portion of tax revenue to the hotel for advertising and keeps the rest of money for economic development projects.
The budget returns $90,000 to the hotel, uses $60,000 to promote town tourism and sets $22,000 for general advertising. An additional $60,000 will go into the town’s general fund.
