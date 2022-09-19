Haymarket residents will receive a refund on their real estate taxes just in time for the holiday season.
At a recent meeting, the Haymarket Town Council voted to use a budget surplus to provide real estate tax refunds.
The town wrapped up fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, with a $507,748 surplus. Town officials said the surplus was driven by a conservative budget estimate, increased meals tax and business license revenue and federal stimulus money.
About $250,000 will be used for the refund to taxpayers who paid their bill as of Dec. 31 and checks will be mailed by November. The remaining money will be carried over into the current year’s budget.
The average refund is estimated at $265 for a townhouse and $391 for a single-family home.
