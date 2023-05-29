Haymarket 9-year-old Siya Sampath will be among 231 regional spelling bee winners competing in the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee next week.
Sampath is a fourth-grader at J.W. Alvey Elementary School. She will be one of only four 9-year-olds competing in the national bee and one of only five fourth-graders (there is also a third-grader competing).
The nationally televised event, May 28-June 2 at National Harbor in Maryland, will include spellers from all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense schools in Europe. Spellers representing the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana will also be competing.
Sampath won the 45th Prince William Regional Spelling Bee in March after spelling 16 words correctly to defeat over 40 other spellers, some of whom were as old as 14.
“Gallivat,” defined by Merriam-Webster as “an East Indian ship propelled by sails and oars and often armed and used by pirates,” secured Sampath first place at the regional spelling bee. Since then, she has studied thousands more words to prepare for the national competition.
“My mom, my dad and my sister are helping me study,” Sampath said. “My mom quizzes me after I finish studying something, and my dad and my sister help write meanings and definitions for me to study.”
Last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee winner was Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, representing the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association. After 18 rounds of competition, she secured her victory by correctly spelling 22 words in the bee’s first spell-off finish.
Of this year’s spellers lining the stage, 49 have competed in previous national bees. But despite the tough competition, Sampath’s confidence hasn’t wavered.
She has spent hours studying different resources and lists of words from years past with words such as “noctivagant”(going about in the night), “escharotic” (producing a scab formed especially after a burn) and “wirrah” (an Australian spotted food fish).
“The harder words I seem to remember more,” Sampath said. “They’re more unique and easier to remember.”
When she’s not studying with her family for spelling bees, Sampath spends her time dancing a traditional Indian dance form called Kuchipudi, playing piano and attending Taekwondo classes.
While spelling is the primary focus of the week, Sampath says she is most looking forward to meeting Jacques Bailly, who has served as the Scripps National Spelling Bee's official pronouncer since 2003. He was also the National Spelling Bee champion in 1980.
Scripps’ “Bee Week” will include special events, workshops, excursions into Washington and more. Sampath’s expenses are paid by InsideNoVa/Prince William, which, along with the Bel-Air Woman’s Club, presents the regional bee. This year’s primary sponsor was the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.
Spellers will compete in four segments of competition ending with the finals on the evening of June 1. Both the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds will include word-meaning questions as well as spelling words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.