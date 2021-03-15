A 43-year-old Haymarket man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night at Catharpin and Sudley roads outside Manassas.
Chad Eldridge Caldwell was traveling north on Catharpin Road on a 2008 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle when he "disregarded a posted stop sign" and crossed both travel lanes of Sudley Road before striking an embankment on the opposite side of the intersection, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Caldwell separated from the motorcycle and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet, with came off prior to operator striking the tree, Perok said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
It was a deadly weekend on area roads. In Fairfax county, another motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a five-vehicle wreck involving a public bus, while in Spotsylvania County, two people died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 early Sunday.
