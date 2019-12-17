A 34-year-old Haymarket man was killed Tuesday morning crossing Linton Hall Road in Gainesville.
Police were called to the scene near Whitney Road at 6:39 a.m., after a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Linton Hall Road struck a pedestrian.
The victim, identified as Corey Nicholas Aldrich of Haymarket, was crossing Linton Hall Road from a nearby service station to Gateway Center Plaza in a designated crosswalk, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The striking vehicle was determined to have had the right-of-way with a green signal while the pedestrian signal indicated not to cross, Perok said.
Aldrich was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The striking vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old Gainesville man, remained on scene. No other injuries were reported.
This is the fourth pedestrian fatality in Prince William County in 2019, but the second in less than a week. A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck on Dec. 11 in the Woodbridge area.
