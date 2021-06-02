A second Starbucks could be coming to Haymarket.
The Town Council is considering a special-use permit application for a portion of a 20-acre multiuse property for a Starbucks with a drive-through.
The property is north of Washington Street, which is Va. 55, near the intersection with James Madison Highway, which is U.S. 15. An existing Starbucks is on the other side of the intersection of Va. 55 and U.S. 15.
The property has been dubbed Crossroads Village Center and would include several businesses and residential units. It is owned by Haymarket Development #1 LLC, which is registered to Meladon Group LLC, a Fairfax County real estate developer.
In 2018, a 9.94-acre portion of the property was rezoned to allow 79 townhomes. Subsequent special-use permits allow a hotel, bank with a drive-through and restaurant with a drive-through on the parcel. Preliminary engineering designs submitted with the current proposal also show a 31,500-square-foot grocery store.
The designs show a building with 2,350 square feet dedicated to the drive-through Starbucks. An additional 1,225 square feet is set aside for a future tenet.
The permit was tabled at the council’s May 3 meeting and discussed again at a work session Tuesday. It is scheduled to come up at the regular council meeting on June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.