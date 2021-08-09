Haymarket is considering improvements to the land around town hall.
The Town Council received a report on three priority capital improvement projects during its meeting Monday.
Among the items was an estimated $2 million redesign of the land around town hall. Zoning Administrator Emily Lockhart stressed that the proposal was solely for the land around the building, not for any renovations within it.
The town has been considering a redesign of the open space and parking lot around town hall since at least 2017.
The $2 million cost estimate for the town hall project includes bonds, insurance and contingency funds.
The project would include removing the existing asphalt parking lot, gravel and signs to create a new parking lot design. A 2017 proposal includes one entrance off Washington Street and another off Jefferson Street. It adds concrete and a public open space to prohibit cut-through traffic.
The council held a preliminary discussion on the project during Monday’s meeting. Officials plan to continue talking about finances at a work session later this month.
The other two high-priority projects discussed Monday were $590,000 for a turn lane on west- bound Jefferson Street and $605,000 for a sidewalk along the town park and playground.
