Haymarket residents might get a lesser blow than anticipated on their real estate taxes this year.
At its meeting April 4, the Town Council received the first draft of the proposed $2.99 million budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. The spending plan would keep the town’s real estate tax bill level for the average homeowner.
The proposal is an increase of $252,964, or 9.23%, over the current fiscal year budget.
Most area residents have seen the value of their property jump under Prince William County’s annual reassessment. Countywide, residential residential real estate increased in value by an average of 11.5% in 2021, the fastest pace since 2005. Commercial real estate values increased an average of 13%.
Because of increased assessments, local governments would have to reduce their real estate tax rates to avoid an effective tax increase.
Haymarket’s spending plan would equalize the town’s real estate tax rate, which is charged on top of the county’s levy, by reducing it from 12.9 cents per $100 of assessed value to 11.7 cents. The equalized rate is that which keeps the average homeowner’s tax bill steady after assessments are factored in.
Town Treasurer Roberto Gonzalez said he will provide the council information at a future work session about different revenue projections with various tax rates.
The county is proposing a decrease in its residential real estate tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05. Although the county rate is dropping, it would have to be $1 per $100 of value to avoid the effective tax increase.
The average residential tax bill charged by the county would increase $233, or 4.9%, on a home valued at $466,739.
The Haymarket budget includes a 4.75% salary increase for town employees and has funding for a full-time town manager, although the position currently sits vacant.
The budget will see the first full year of its 7% transient occupancy tax revenue from the recently completed Hilton Garden Inn hotel, which is estimated to generate $210,000.
As part of an agreement with the hotel, the town returns a portion of tax revenue to the hotel for advertising and keeps the rest of money for economic development projects.
In the proposed budget, $90,000 would be returned to the hotel, $60,000 would be used to promote town tourism and $22,000 is set for general advertising. An additional $60,000 would go into the town’s general fund.
The Town Council plans to hold a budget work session at 7 p.m. April 19. A public hearing is expected on June 6, with final adoption by June 27.
