Haymarket is seeking a new town manager.
Former Town Manager Chris Coon’s last day with the town was Dec. 31. He is now working as deputy county administrator in Louisa County.
Zoning Administrator Emily Kyriazi has been appointed as interim town manager. Council member Bob Weir said the search for a permanent replacement began last week.
The town posted a notice on its website on Dec. 31 about Coon’s departure, citing a section of Virginia code that requires a public announcement of severance packages. The announcement said Coon would receive payment of three months’ salary, which is $19,903.
Coon served as town manager for two years after four years working for the town of Occoquan.
At the Dec. 6 Town Council meeting, Mayor Ken Luersen said the town would be heading in a new direction to better serve residents. He also said he was “not happy with previous leaders in this town” who had said Haymarket had a “toxic environment to work in.”
“That is not how you better this town, people,” he said. “So, previous leaders – stop it.”
It’s unclear to whom Luersen was referring. He did not return a request for comment.
Coon was the second high-profile departure from the town in 2021.
In April, Police Chief Kevin Lands agreed to part ways with the town after officials said he cost several thousands in overtime and jeopardized grant opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.