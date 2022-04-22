The Manassas City Council is voicing trepidation about Prince William County’s plan for a new, locally-controlled health district, with members expressing concern over access for city residents, cost and control.
At council’s meeting Monday night, Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson presented the council with updated costs and benefits of the county’s plan to disband the state-run department that serves both localities and Manassas Park. He said Manassas would need to pay at least $491,000 for the first year of a new tri-jurisdictional shared services agreement.
That figure would be over $200,000 more than the city currently spends for state-run services.
The cost estimates for each jurisdiction would be based on population, Johnson said, meaning the county would pay about $5.5 million and Manassas Park would pay about $120,000. But those estimates will likely increase as they were calculated for a new district to be up and running by the start of the new fiscal year in July.
Johnson said that would not be feasible at this point, estimating that the localities would need about six months to purchase all the new computer equipment the department will need.
Hopefully, he said, if the county and cities decide to go forward with the change, they could hammer out details among them by August and finish negotiations with the state by December. Last year, the General Assembly passed a bill allowing the change, but the state has told the county that the change should only occur at the start of a new fiscal year.
But ever-increasing costs have been a bugaboo for city officials in other shared services agreements with the county, such as a library services agreement the city backed out of in 2020. According to Johnson, planning hasn’t gotten to the point of laying out what the department’s governing body would look like, but council members expressed fears that they’d end up drastically outnumbered by the county on decision-making.
“This is a: ‘We benefit.’ This is not a ‘We decide.’ Because there’s not a scenario I could imagine where the city or the council is going to have veto power over expenditures, so that’s a concern,” Democratic Councilmember Mark Wolfe told Johnson. “Eventually it’s a blank check, and if you’re sitting where we’re sitting, that’s a very scary thing.”
The Prince William Health District currently has clinics in Manassas and Woodbridge, a records and environmental services office on Kao Circle outside Manassas and a women, infants and children office elsewhere in Manassas. According to Johnson, the county’s plan is to absorb the health district’s current facilities and maintain the same services at each to start, before considering whether to move any services.
Democrat Councilmember Pam Sebesky said that if the change was going to happen, she’d want to see some services be brought closer to Manassas residents. And both Republicans on council also shared concerns about the cost of the new department. Lynn Forkell Greene said the cost would likely grow substantially once federal American Rescue Plan funds expired, although Johnson’s presentation indicated that those funds were only being budgeted for about $500,000 in one-time costs to pay for the transition.
Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis said that if not too much was changing, it wouldn’t be worth the cost.
“I'm just not clear. When you’re looking at the budget … it’s going from like $195,000 to now $491,000 estimated for this year and we don’t know what it’ll be next year. I don’t understand the advantage of this,” she said.
“And if we’re already talking about possibly keeping the same locations, I get it’s going to be more locally controlled but that’s a huge jump in our budget for shared services that we don’t control, that we basically have to pay whatever they tell us to pay … I just don’t see the benefits.”
At various points over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, some in the county and Manassas pointed fingers at the health district over issues like testing availability and vaccine distribution.
Johnson said the benefits would go well beyond just taking over the same facilities and paying more for the overhead. He said a locally-run department would be able to move more nimbly while streamlining data processes. He also said a local health department would be better integrated with staff working on land-use and environmental issues that also affect health outcomes, like a community’s walkability. It would also give the jurisdictional governments more direct tools to try to address health concerns in localized communities.
The agility of a locally-run department was exhibited during the pandemic, he said, when the county stepped in to execute leases to run testing and vaccine distribution at facilities like Manassas Mall and Gander Mountain.
“If we went through the state system to get those leases executed, the process was so onerous it would have taken us at least six months to get the leases done,” he added.
The state will have to sign off on any agreement, and Johnson told the council there was a possibility that if all three localities didn’t agree to the change, the state might not agree to any changes.
(1) comment
Prince William County is not required to provide shared services to Manassas and Manassas Park. The County should create it's own health department and let the cities do whatever they want. Prince William County should consider canceling all shared service agreements with both cities including Courthouse, Sheriff, Adult Detention Center, Libraries, Community Services etc. Since they decided to become independent cities, they should provide their own services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.