The Rappahannock Area Health District on Saturday reported Stafford County's first COVID-19-related death, a man in his 80s.
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, the state on Saturday morning had 130 deaths due to COVID-19. This death is not yet reported as a part of those numbers. Currently, Stafford has seen 67 positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 11.
The deceased individual was a man in his 80s. He passed away Saturday morning at Mary Washington Hospital. The family has been notified of both the death and his COVID-19 status.
The Rappahannock Area Health District has contacted those individuals who have come in close contact with this individual and has had them self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure. The Rappahannock Area Health District may release additional information about this case as it becomes available.
“Stafford grieves for the family and loved ones of the county resident who passed away, including the minds and spirits of our community through this challenging time,” said Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors (Falmouth District). “Since the onset of this outbreak, we have taken critical steps to ensure that the health and safety of our community is our number one priority. Working closely with our congressman and state and local officials, Stafford will remain vigilant through this pandemic to meet the needs of our residents.”
The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to make available all necessary resources to manage this outbreak and continues working closely with emergency management, county officials, and healthcare partners.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. To lower the risk of transmission, the Health Department recommends the following:
- Continue to follow the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order and only leave for essential items.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home except to get medical care.
Those with high-risk factors who have a fever or a new, or worsening, cough should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick. Please call your doctor or hospital ahead to let them know of your symptoms.
Stafford County encourages residents to stay informed about COVID-19. Information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites:
· www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
· www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/
