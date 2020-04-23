State health officials this morning reported the first coronavirus deaths in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
The information came during a surge in new COVID-19 test results released Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
State health officials reported 732 new cases statewide in the latest daily report, bringing the state's total to 10,998. The state reported an additional 23 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 372.
Among the the numbers released, the state reported one coronavirus death in Manassas, one in Manassas Park, one in Fauquier County, 18 in Prince William County, 76 in Fairfax County, 24 in Arlington and two in Fairfax City, Falls Church and Stafford.
