Forty-five travelers in Virginia are under public health monitoring for exposure to the coronavirus, the state health department reports.
Twelve of those travelers are considered at low risk for exposure to the virus, and include U.S.-based aircrew members and private travelers who have flown through or had layovers in mainland China in the last 14 days.
Thirty-three are considered medium risk, and include those who have traveled from mainland China in the last 14 days.
Dulles International Airport is one of 20 airports across the U.S. under expanded screening for travelers arriving from China.
The CDC says officials at airports on the list check any travelers from China for temperatures and ask them questions about their travel and health. Anyone with symptoms receives further evaluation.
The 45 traveler cases are separate from patients under investigation by the Virginia Department too Health. So far, six people across the state, including three in Northern Virginia, have tested negative for coronavirus.
State health officials continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak, a respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand.
Chinese health officials have reported tens of thousands of infections with COVID-19 in China, with the virus reportedly spreading from person-to-person in parts of that country.
Infections with COVID-19, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, are also being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States.
Some person-to-person spread of this virus outside China has been detected. The United States reported the first confirmed instance of person-to-person spread with this virus on January 30, 2020.
Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.
However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting person-to-person spread is occurring.
At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people. The latest situation summary updates are available on CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus Webpage.
